Woman accused of setting fire inside Pittsburgh home as she was being evicted

PITTSBURGH — A woman is accused of starting a fire in a home she was being evicted from in Pittsburgh.

Public Safety officials said police officers were called to the 5300 block of Mossfield Street in Garfield for a reported break-in at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

They encountered a 48-year-old woman whom the property owner said was in the process of being evicted. A state constable served the eviction notice and was there as she collected her items.

Firefighters were called back to the same house at 12:40 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from a second-story window.

The state constable returned, entered the home and encountered heavy smoke. Crews were able to extinguish the flames by 1:30 p.m.

Police said the woman fled the scene in her vehicle as crews were fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have confirmed that they believe the fire was set intentionally by the woman who was being evicted.

She was taken into custody at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and North Highland Avenue.

Charges are going to be filed against her, police say, but are pending at this time, so her name has not been released yet.

