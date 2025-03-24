Woman accused of stabbing another woman, trying to suffocate her with a bag in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed another woman and tried to suffocate her.

Police were called to the 600 block of Pressley St in East Allegheny for a reported stabbing at 8:18 p.m. on Friday.

Officers found a woman with cuts on her head and cheek and blood on her face and clothes. She told police she had been attacked by a woman who was identified as Kaylynn Lucas, 40, of Coraopolis.

The victim told police Lucas had accused her of taking her phone. She denied having it but Lucas patted her down and found nothing. Court documents say that was when Lucas said “I’m about to trash you,” and then stabbed the victim twice with a pairing knife before throwing her into a radiator.

Police said Lucas tried to keep the victim from leaving the apartment unit they were in and told her she was “going to die tonight” before putting a plastic back over her head and trying to suffocate her.

Officers found a large amount of bleach and blood in the bedroom where the attack had taken place. A knife that was broken at the handle was also found there.

Lucas was found on another floor in the building. Police said they knew her from prior incidents and took her into custody without incident. She had blood on her hoodie and on top of her shoes.

A witness to the attack also told police Lucas had stabbed the victim.

Lucas faces a long list of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation.

She is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

