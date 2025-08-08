Woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from aunt, neighbor

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Castle Shannon Police say Audra Rotella stole tens of thousands of dollars from her aunt and a neighbor. Police say Rotella was helping her aunt take care of her home when she stole jewelry.

Police say Rotella also stole an ATM card, which she and a man named Shane Petty used to steal tens of thousands of dollars over dozens of withdrawals.

According to police, the victim initially thought she had left her ATM card at the bank.

“It’s not something that’s uncommon to have an elderly victim, have them be victimized by a family member so it’s disappointing surely but not surprising,” said Castle Shannon Police Chief Kenneth Truver. “Between the jewelry and the cash and the number of times that these actors were involved in this scheme its quite expansive.”

According to the criminal complaint, police used license plate readers and security footage from Giant Eagle, ATM’s and a GetGo to link Rotella and Petty to the crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to link Rotella to the stolen jewelry to a local jewelry shop. Police said Rotella told them she did sell jewelry, but that she was not aware where the jewelry came from.

Among other charges, Rotella has been charged with theft, identity theft and receiving and stolen vehicle. Petty is also facing multiple charges, including identity theft and access device fraud.

