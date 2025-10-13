Woman arrested after alleged robbery spree in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is in jail after police say she went on a robbery spree in Fayette County.

Troopers were called to a store in the 1400 block of Memorial Boulevard in Connellsville Township on Friday for an attempted robbery, state police say

Soon afterward, the same person robbed the Dunkin’ in Connellsville City, police say.

Troopers saw the suspect’s vehicle fleeing south on U.S. Route 119. They reportedly stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, 39-year-old Lori Rankin.

Police say she confessed to committing both robberies, as well as another robbery in Uniontown on Thursday.

Court records show Rankin is charged with robbery out of Connellsville Township and Connellsville, with additional charges of theft and receiving stolen property out of Connellsville.

Rankin is being held in Fayette County Prison and has been denied bail.

