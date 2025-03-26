Woman arrested in connection with Mellon Institute vandalism

PITTSBURGH — An iconic building and historic landmark in Oakland was vandalized this week, and Carnegie Mellon University police said they’ve arrested the woman who did it.

Police were called to Mellon Institute, one of the most recognizable buildings in the area, around 8:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of property damage. Inside, they found extensive vandalism in multiple hallways on the third floor, including shattered glass, a damaged computer, property thrown on the ground, posters ripped off the walls, and various items destroyed.

Court documents said Sarah Gold, 30, is known to CMU law enforcement. She initially tried to gain access to the building by using a handicap access button, according to police, but when that didn’t work, she walked through the main entrance when two students left, then vandalized the property.

Police said when they arrested Gold, they found a Pitt student ID that was not hers. She faces several charges, including criminal trespassing and vandalism.

Gold is scheduled to appear in front of a judge next month.

