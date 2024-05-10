Woman attacked by bear in Butler Township on road to recovery

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Channel 11 caught up with the woman who was attacked by a bear in Butler Township two months ago.
>> Woman attacked by bear in Butler Township
Lee Ann Galante and her dog Smokie were attacked by a bear outside of their home.
On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., how Galante is returning to normal after the dangerous encounter.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group