Woman attacked in Sheraden, suspect tried to take her purse, police say

PITTSBURGH — A woman was attacked in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood over the weekend when police say a man tried to take her purse.

The alleged incident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim had just gotten home from work and parked when she saw two males walking down Felbinger Way toward her.

When the victim turned to go into her house, one of the males tried to grab her purse and yanked on the strap that was around her neck.

The suspect then hit the woman in the head and knocked off her glasses as he kept trying to pull her purse away from her.

Police said the suspect eventually gave up and ran away with the other male who stayed in an alley during the attempt.

The two males ran down Felbingre Way toward Stanhope Street.

The suspect is described as a young male, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and skinny. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with a red Nike swoosh

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call 412-937-3051.

