Woman charged after 3 infants found dead inside Armstrong County home where she was recently evicted

CADOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after authorities said that three infants were found dead inside an Armstrong County home where she was recently evicted.

Jessica Mauthe, 39, of Ford City, is charged with criminal homicide and abusing a corpse.

The investigation started on Saturday when the owner of a home on Oak Lane in Cadogan Township was cleaning out the property and found a dead infant inside a trash bag in one of the closets.

According to the criminal complaint, two more infants were found dead inside totes in the attic of the home.

Investigators then interviewed Mauthe. She told police that she gave birth to all three babies and placed them in the locations where they were found.

Mauthe is currently in the Armstrong County Jail and was denied bail.

