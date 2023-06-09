Woman charged after man hit by car, severely injured in Monaca

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after a man was hit by a car in Monaca and severely injured.

The victim, Christopher Alexander, is spending his 40th birthday inside UPMC Presby. He has a shattered leg, internal bleeding, broken ribs and facial fractures.

We learned police have charged the accused drunk driver. The victim’s family said they are now relieved to get some closure.

Alexander remains in the hospital after police say he was hit by a drunk driver Saturday night.

“He is thankful to be alive but he’s in a lot of pain,” said Thomas Vukich, Alexander’s uncle.

Channel 11 first told you that Alexander was walking home from the American Legion in Monaca when he was hit while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 6th Street.

The family says they weren’t getting any answers until our story aired earlier this week.

Police have charged 29-year-old Carly Lescallette. They say she was the driver behind the wheel.

″We are sleeping a little bit better knowing justice will come out of this for Christopher,” said Carla Vukich, Alexander’s aunt. “Monaca police did ensure us that they are doing everything in the investigation, make sure everything was thorough.”

According to the criminal complaint, Lescallette had several drinks before driving that night. Police say her blood alcohol content was between .13% and .16% which is double the legal limit.

After this crash, Alexander’s family says he will need long-term care.

“He has years of recovery all because she made a bad decision to get behind the wheel drunk,” Thomas Vukich said. “It’s unfortunate two lives are going to be changed forever because of the accident, hers and his.”

There’s an arrest warrant out for Lescallette. She faces several charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence.

The family says they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community as Christopher recovers here at the hospital. A fundraiser is set for July 8 to help him with his medical bills.

