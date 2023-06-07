Traffic delays cause problems for concert-goers at The Pavilion at Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The first concert of the season at The Pavilion at Star Lake was sold out and turned into a traffic nightmare, with traffic backed up for hours.

Many ticket holders never made it inside.

Dead & Company returned to Star Lake Monday night to a packed house.

The show went on despite the standstill traffic on Route 18.

Dennis Singer saw the backup.

“It was all the way back, see where that truck is right now over the hill, that’s how far it is. And the amphitheater’s about three-quarters of a mile on the right-hand side,” Singer said.

Concert-goers expressed their frustration on Star Lake’s Facebook page, saying:

Sat in gridlock for 4 hours never made it to the show.

What a JOKE. 4 hours of driving, 4 hours of waiting, only to be told we cannot go in because parking is full.

We will never be back to Starlake after this.

Worst. Venue. Ever.

They weren’t the only ones stuck in the traffic.

Ken Churney told Channel 11 his 13-year-old daughter and other students from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School were on a school bus, on their way home when a 90-minute ride turned into four and a half hours until police came to their rescue.

“A police officer escorted the bus on the wrong side of the road for many miles to get them through traffic and past Star Lake,” Churney said.

Star Lake gave this statement, saying:

“We understand that traffic delays and parking issues can be frustrating for fans. When we have a sold-out show, we increase staffing and parking access, and we always encourage fans to arrive early and consider carpooling to avoid traffic. Our crew is proactively connecting with fans who entered the venue after the start of the show and will be working to make improvements to our parking operations.”

Ticketholders who want a refund can request it by contacting Star Lake.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group