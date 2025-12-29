Woman charged with animal cruelty after allegedly zipping puppy up inside suitcase in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say she zipped a puppy up inside a suitcase in Pittsburgh.

Online court records show Jayme White, 56, is charged with cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct and related offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 400 block of Avery Street around 11:51 p.m. on Friday.

A man told officers that White had been yelling at her dog and then zipped it up inside the suitcase she was walking with.

Officers asked White if there was a dog inside her suitcase, and she said there was, records say.

Police claim the suitcase was totally closed, with no way for the puppy to breathe.

Officers reportedly told White she couldn’t do that, and she let the puppy out.

Officers went to speak with another person, who claimed White had gotten mad at the dog and hit it multiple times.

When officers returned, White had sealed the puppy inside the suitcase again, records say.

Police claim the puppy was affectionate with officers, but tried to avoid White when it was let out the second time.

White appeared heavily intoxicated and yelled at officers throughout the whole incident, records say. Officers took White into custody on charges of repeated disorderly conduct and animal cruelty.

A search revealed White had suspected suboxone in her possession, which she claimed was prescribed but couldn’t provide proof, as well as an open container of alcohol, records say.

White was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where she remains. Bail has been set at $1,000.

The puppy was taken to the Zone 1 police station, where officers found a small open sore on its paw, records say. The puppy was also said to be possibly dehydrated. It was then taken by animal control.

