Woman charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old boy in Fayette County

SPRINGHILL TOWNSHP, Pa. — A woman is charged with homicide after a 2-year-old boy died in her care, the Fayette County District Attorney announced.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s office announced the charge against Brianna Bloyer, 30, on Friday.

Authorities say the young boy, Bentlee Myers, was in her care when he died.

The child’s cause of death was severe physical trauma. He died on Aug. 16 at his house in Lake Lynn, Springhill Township.

Police say that Bloyer did not answer the door for several minutes after they arrived.

The child had bruises on his face, head, ears, inner lip, arms and legs along with internal injuries when they found him. He had a brain bleed, bilateral subdural hematomas, bilateral retinal hemorrhages and a broken left foot.

Police said there were multiple Google searches on Bloyer’s phone. They read:

“When upset why do I pass out so much”

“How to get someone to come to when you pass out”

“Why am I so much more angry while pregnant”

“Can being more angry in pregnancy be a boy or girl”

“Carpet imprint in face how long does it take to go away”

“Homemade bruise cream”

Police said records show she did not attempt to call emergency services at any point.

