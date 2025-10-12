Woman, child suffer burns from fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman and child suffered burns from a fire in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Public safety officials say firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Hamilton Avenue for a small fire around 1:30 p.m.

Crews were told that an object in the home caught fire, but a man was able to put it out before firefighters arrived.

Officials did not specify what the object was.

Medics took a woman who had minor burns on her hand to a hospital, and treated a child on scene for minor burns on a leg.

Officials say the investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

