3 people charged with reselling tickets meant for kids in need face judge for first time

PITTSBURGH — Several people charged in a scheme where tickets meant for underprivileged children were resold for profit faced a judge on Monday.

They’re among a total of six people and two organizations accused of reselling tickets obtained from a local nonprofit, Tickets for Kids.

Exclusively on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca has what happened when she questioned them about their involvement.

