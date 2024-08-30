Local

Woman dies after being thrown from car during crash in Armstrong County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Woman dies after being thrown from car during crash in Armstrong County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman died after she was thrown from her car during a crash in Armstrong County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of Route 422 and Glade Run in East Franklin Township.

Another driver pulled onto Route 422 and clipped the woman’s car, the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office said, causing her car to roll 400 feet.

She was thrown from the car and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

