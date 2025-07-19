Woman dies in hospital after house fire in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A woman died after a house fire in Fayette County.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said firefighters extracted Sierra Trillow, 26, from a burning house in Connellsville at around 8 p.m. Thursday.
She was taken to Highlands Hospital, where she later died.
Channel 11 has reached out to local fire departments for more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
