Woman dies in hospital after house fire in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A woman died after a house fire in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said firefighters extracted Sierra Trillow, 26, from a burning house in Connellsville at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

She was taken to Highlands Hospital, where she later died.

Channel 11 has reached out to local fire departments for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

