Woman displaced, 4 cats dead after house fire in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A woman is without a place to stay after a house fire in Turtle Creek.

Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the 500 block of McMasters Avenue at 8:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Home owner Barbara Springer told Channel 11 that she ran to the store and came back to find her house on fire.

“It scared the heck out of me. It’s very shocking. I kept yelling, ‘This better not be my house,’ because we could see it coming up over the hill,” Springer said.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat. Four other cats died.

Investigators believe the flames started in the kitchen and that hoarding was a factor.

No injuries were reported.

