Woman facing attempted homicide charge after trying to shoot father of her kids, police say

WHITAKER, Pa. — A woman is facing an attempted homicide charge after police say she tried to shoot the father of her children Wednesday.

Asia Marie Askew, 30, of West Mifflin, is accused of following her former partner from Mon View Heights to Grant Avenue in Whitaker, where she allegedly pointed a gun at him, court records show.

The father told police he heard a click, but nothing came out. He then grabbed the gun from her and disassembled it, leaving the pieces on the road.

Police arrested Askew at her home on Midway Drive, and she was taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Askew is charged with criminal homicide, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group