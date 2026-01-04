Woman facing charges after man stabbed in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed in Aliquippa on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were called around 9:27 p.m. to investigate an aggravated assault in the 200 block of Superior Avenue.

Troopers found that two people were reportedly in a domestic dispute when one of them, a 24-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, PSP says.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old JaDaya Wynkoop, was arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail, PSP says.

Online court records show Wynkoop is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as simple assault. Bail has been set at $100,000.

Wynkoop is scheduled to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Jan. 15.

