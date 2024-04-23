Woman flown to hospital after New Castle Transit Authority bus collides with SUV

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A New Castle Transit Authority bus collided with an SUV on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Butler Road and Willowbrook Road in Shenango Township around 5 p.m.

Shenango Township Fire Chief David Rishel said the SUV pulled out into the path of the bus.

The woman driving the SUV was trapped in the wreckage. Rishel said it took nearly 30 minutes to rescue her.

The woman was flown to a local hospital.

Rishel said the bus driver, the only person on board at the time of the crash, was not hurt.

