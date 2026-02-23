Woman found shot to death inside Wilkins Township apartment building

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Wilkins Township early Monday morning.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of the shooting at 1100 Penn Center Boulevard around 3:17 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot inside the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

