Woman found shot at McKeesport apartment hospitalized in critical condition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 operators were notified of a shooting inside an apartment at 43 Crawford Village after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders found a woman shot in the abdomen. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

ACPD homicide unit detectives are now investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group