Woman grazed by bullet in Pittsburgh neighborhood early Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after an early Sunday morning shooting in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers working a dedicated patrol near Perrysville Avenue and North Charles Street heard shots being fired around 4:45 a.m. Subsequent ShotSpotter alerts indicated 19 rounds were fired.

Officers found a woman in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue, grazed by a bullet. They rendered aid until medics arrived and took her to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

