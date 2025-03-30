Woman, her children receive safe housing from local nonprofit, Allegheny County Housing Authority

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A local woman and her children now have a safe place to stay.

Hearth, an organization that provides housing and services for seniors and mothers and children experiencing homelessness or domestic violence, provided a woman with a fully furnished apartment in West Mifflin on Sunday.

Serena Sloane said she was very thankful for the help as she moved into her new home.

“I want to thank [everyone who] took me and my kids in when we were in a very vulnerable place in life, and for accepting me for who I am and working with me and believing in me,” Sloane said.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority works with Hearth to help bring their projects to life.

“This event is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when organizations and community members come together. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with Serena and her family,” said Rich Stephenson, Acting Executive Director of Allegheny County Housing Authority.

Click here to learn more about Heath.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group