Woman hit by car in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was hit by a car in Squirrel Hill on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Forbes Avenue near Denniston Street just before 7 p.m. for the crash.

The woman had a head injury and both of her legs were injured, Pittsburgh police said.

She is in critical condition.

Initial investigation shows the woman was trying to cross Forbes Avenue and was not in a designated crosswalk when she was hit.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

