Woman hit by SUV in Findlay Township

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was hit by an SUV in a parking lot in Findlay Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to 1100 Clifford Ball Drive just after 3 p.m.
Once on scene, first responders a 60-year-old woman in critical condition. She was hit by an SUV pulling out of a parking space.
The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old man, stayed on scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.
