Woman hit by SUV in Findlay Township

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was hit by an SUV in a parking lot in Findlay Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 1100 Clifford Ball Drive just after 3 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders a 60-year-old woman in critical condition. She was hit by an SUV pulling out of a parking space.

The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old man, stayed on scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

