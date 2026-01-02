Woman hit by vehicle in West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A woman was hit by a vehicle in West Homestead on New Year’s Day.

Allegheny County Police said crews were called to the 500 block of W 7th Avenue at 6:37 p.m.

Investigators said the woman was crossing the street there when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

