Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, pistol-whipped before escaping at Wilkinsburg gas station

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint, blindfolded and pistol-whipped was able to escape at a gas station in Wilkinsburg on Thursday evening.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for one of the suspects, Dontae Andre Ra Stevens, 19, of Wilkinsburg. The victim told police that Stevens is a Pittsburgh rapper and that she has cut his hair in the past.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had plans to go to a home on Clark Street in Wilkinsburg to cut Stevens’ hair. When the victim arrived, police said Stevens, along with another man, pulled guns on the victim, demanded she open her Cash App and pistol-whipped her around 10 times.

The victim told police that while she was in the basement, blindfolded, the suspects called her significant other and several other people she knew and demanded they send over money or they would kill her, according to the complaint.

The suspects then put the victim in the backseat of her Kia and drove away, police said.

The victim said that she heard the suspects saying that they were at a gas station. The complaint states that one of the suspects got out of the car to go inside the store, and at that time, the victim managed to escape while screaming for help. One of the suspects attempted to grab her and force her to get back in, but she said she was able to escape after a struggle.

Police said they ended up recovering the victim’s Kia in the 1300 block of Maple Way.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stevens on the charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, persons not to possess a firearm, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats.

