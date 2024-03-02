Woman killed, 3 men hurt in crash on West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A woman was killed, and several other people were hurt in a crash on the West End Bridge early Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, fire and EMS were sent to the bridge around 2:35 a.m. for a crash involving three vehicles.

Officials say a woman was pronounced dead by medics at the scene. Three other occupants of the same car, all men, were taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

Initial investigation shows a red SUV going north on Route 51 hit a vehicle traveling west on West Carson Street, then hit another vehicle traveling south on the West End Bridge.

The West End Bridge was closed for several hours while the Collision Investigation Unit was on scene.

