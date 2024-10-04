Woman killed, man injured in Duquesne shooting

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Duquesne.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Orchard Park Avenue at 2:42 a.m.

A woman was found dead inside a house. A man was also injured.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Preliminary information shows that an unidentified person entered the house and shot the victims.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group