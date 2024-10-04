Local truancy advocate worker accused of having sexual relationship with teen

PITTSBURGH — A truancy advocate worker is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

According to court documents, Britta Emberg, 32, was working for Youth Advocate Program, which deals with Allegheny County Children, Youth and Family, when the alleged relationship began.

Court documents say the victim told an Allegheny County CYF caseworker about the relationship years later, in July 2024.

Investigators say the two were involved sexually for more than a year, starting when Emberg was 27.

Court documents say they referred to each other as “wife” despite a nearly 13-year age difference. Emberg allegedly acknowledged their age difference and wanted to keep the relationship a secret.

Emberg is facing multiple felony charges, including involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

Channel 11 has reached out to YAP to see if Emberg is still employed there.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group