Woman robbed downtown Pittsburgh pizzeria while wielding torch, knife, court docs say

PITTSBURGH — A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she robbed a pizzeria in downtown Pittsburgh.

Online court documents say Renee Falconer, 58, went behind the counter of Pizza Fiesta, located on Smithfield Street, Sunday around 11:45 a.m. demanding money.

The first employee to encounter her thought she pointed a gun at him, and she eventually grabbed a large knife when she followed him into the kitchen, the documents say.

Falconer threatened the restaurant employees multiple times while continuing to demand money and rummaged through the front counter, even flipping over a tip jar, before leaving.

When Falconer was taken into custody nearby, police did not find a gun on her. Instead, they found an all-black butane torch lighter.

Court documents claim Falconer told officers she smoked crack right before entering the restaurant.

Falconer is facing several charges, including robbery, three counts of terroristic threats and possessing instruments of a crime.

She’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting a court hearing.

