Woman sentenced for DUI crash that seriously injured another driver in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A woman was sentenced Thursday for a crash that seriously injured another driver in Westmoreland County.

According to the District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office, 27-year-old Breah Gonzalez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault while DUI and other charges.

A judge sentenced her to three to six years in state prison for the crash, which happened in December of 2025.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez was under the influence of cocaine and several forms of THC when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle on Cameo Lane in Hempfield Township.

She allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license when the crash happened.

The other driver suffered a ruptured spleen and broken ribs, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group