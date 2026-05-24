Woman under the influence of drugs during serious Westmoreland County crash, police say

A woman is facing charges for a December 2025 crash that caused serious injuries to the other driver, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Breah Gonzalez, 27, is facing aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, driving under the influence, drug-related charges and several traffic citations.

Pennsylvania State Police allege Gonzalez was under the influence of drugs when she crossed the center line on Cameo Drive in December 2025, then slammed into another vehicle.

The other driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, including a ruptured spleen and broken ribs, the DA’s Office said.

Investigators reportedly found a glass smoking device, cocaine and marijuana in Gonzalez’s vehicle. Per the DA’s Office, toxicology tests later revealed cocaine and several forms of THC were in Gonzalez’s system shortly after the accident.

Gonzalez was arraigned on $75,000 bail on May 20. She’s been incarcerated at the Westmoreland County Jail on separate charges since January.

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