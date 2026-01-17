Woman shot, another stabbed following ‘altercation’ in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — Two women are injured after an “altercation” in Pittsburgh on Saturday, police say.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Antrim Street in the Brighton Heights neighborhood just before 2 p.m. for a three-round ShotSpotter alert, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

While on their way, officers received an update about a woman who’d been shot in the 3200 block of Richardson Avenue.

Officers arrived on Richardson Avenue to find a woman who’d been shot in the chest. Officers treated her until medics arrived and took her to an area hospital in critical condition.

Shortly afterward, another woman who’d been stabbed in the leg arrived by private vehicle at Allegheny General Hospital, officials say.

Both women were taken into surgery right away.

Police believe that both women were involved in an “altercation” on Antrim Street before the shooting, officials say.

The private vehicle was taken in for evidence, and detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

