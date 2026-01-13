Woman shot in Hazelwood, 2 houses hit by bullets

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Hazelwood on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Tecumseh Street after receiving an eight-round ShotSpotter alert.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. She was conscious, alert and spoke with officers and medics. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two houses were hit by bullets, police say. The first house was where the woman was found. Nobody inside the second house was injured.

Witnesses told police the shooting was the result of an argument between neighbors over parking.

No arrests have been made at this time.

