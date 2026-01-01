Local

Woman shot in thigh in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Breaking News
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says first responders were called to the 8000 block of Bennett Street around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a woman who’d been shot.

First responders found a woman outside who’d been shot in the thigh.

Medics took the woman to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman was “largely uncooperative with police,” public safety officials say.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read