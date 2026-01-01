Woman shot in thigh in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says first responders were called to the 8000 block of Bennett Street around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a woman who’d been shot.

First responders found a woman outside who’d been shot in the thigh.

Medics took the woman to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman was “largely uncooperative with police,” public safety officials say.

Detectives continue to investigate.

