Woman stabbed during ‘dispute’ with another woman in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — One woman is in the hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to a home on the 620 block of Johnston Avenue in the Glen Hazel neighborhood around 8:20 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arriving, first responders learned that two women were involved in a dispute when one of them withdrew a knife and stabbed the other once in the stomach.

The injured woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The other woman was taken into custody. The spokesperson says that police are still actively investigating, but charges are expected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group