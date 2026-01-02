Woman stabbed multiple times in Shaler Township; suspect detained

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was stabbed in Shaler Township on New Year’s Day.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Hugel Drive at 2:18 p.m.

A woman who had been stabbed multiple times was found at the scene. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the stabbing was the result of a fight that was happening between the victim and another woman outside of an apartment building.

Detectives said they detained that other woman and are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges to file.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

