Woman stole purse, gun during church service in Washington, police say

Police in the City of Washington are asking for help to identify a woman they say stole a purse and gun from a church on Sunday.

The alleged theft took place during a service at Immaculate Conception Church. Police said during communion, the suspect took an unattended purse containing credit cards, cash and a handgun.

She then fled the church on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group