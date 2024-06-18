Woman stole purse, gun during church service in Washington, police say

Police in the City of Washington are asking for help to identify a woman they say stole a purse and gun from a church on Sunday.
The alleged theft took place during a service at Immaculate Conception Church. Police said during communion, the suspect took an unattended purse containing credit cards, cash and a handgun.
She then fled the church on foot, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.
