Local

Woman stole purse, gun during church service in Washington, police say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Suspect Police in the City of Washington are asking for help to identify a woman they say stole a purse and gun from a church on Sunday (City of Washington Police Department)

Police in the City of Washington are asking for help to identify a woman they say stole a purse and gun from a church on Sunday.

The alleged theft took place during a service at Immaculate Conception Church. Police said during communion, the suspect took an unattended purse containing credit cards, cash and a handgun.

She then fled the church on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.

