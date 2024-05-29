Woman using wheelchair hit by car in Swissvale

SWISSVALE — A woman says she was crossing the street at the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and S. Braddock Avenue in Swissvale when a car hit her. Police say it was all caught on camera.

“I just hope I can wrap my mind around this,” Olivia Reid said. “I keep replaying it. I keep replaying it in my mind. All of a sudden this third vehicle comes from behind those two cars and smacks the world out of me.”

Reid has been in Mercy Hospital ever since the crash happened last Thursday.

“God was with me because I didn’t die,” Reid said.

Reid, who’s wheelchair-bound, says she saw the vehicle coming towards her, but she couldn’t get out of the way.

“He knocked me out the chair,” Reid said. “He hit me hard. You figure he’s coming fast because he’s trying to get around two cars. And he hit me hard.”

She says her leg was bent in three different ways and she was just lying there on the pavement. Her scooter was in pieces Reid says the driver didn’t stop, but a woman did and stayed by her side.

“I would like to tell her thank you so much because without her I don’t if I could have kept myself together,” Reid said.

Swissvale Police say they’ve identified the driver and charges could be filed soon.

Reid has this question for the driver.

“Was it worth it,” Reid asked. “Was it that important that you had to go that fast at that very moment that you had to knock me out of my scooter? I [want] don’t nobody to ever be in a position that I was in and if you don’t have people to care to help you, it’s really bad. He messed me up.”

Reid says she hopes she’ll be able to leave the hospital on Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group