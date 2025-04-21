Woman, wanted man accused of causing $10K worth of damage to former Westinghouse property

CHURCHILL, Pa. — A man with active arrest warrants and a woman were arrested after police say they found them stealing from the former Westinghouse property in Churchill.

A Department of Public Works official called officers with reports of suspicious activity happening at 1310 Beulah Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, court documents say.

Officers said they are familiar with the property because they regularly patrol it for trespassing, burglaries or vandalism happening at the abandoned warehouse, office or laboratory buildings.

When they got there, a Red Ford Fusion matching the description given to them was found parked at the entrance. Officers said “authorized personnel only” and “no trespassing” signs are posted on the entrance and around the perimeter of the property.

Police stopped the vehicle and said they found Jonathan Manning, 37, of White Oak and Cherie White, 32, of Monroeville inside.

Court documents say Manning had arrest warrants out of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and PSP Pittsburgh. Police said he originally gave them a fake ID and false name.

A pair of bolt cutters was found in the front seat and the back seat appeared to be full of rubber-coated copper wire in garbage cans, police said.

Officers worked with the property owner and said they found areas where wiring appeared to have been cut.

An estimated $2,500 worth of wire was taken from the property, but documents say repairs will cost $10,000.

White and Manning face burglary, receiving stolen property and trespassing among other charges.

