Woman in wheelchair hit by City of Pittsburgh garbage truck

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a City of Pittsburgh garbage truck Friday morning.

Police, medics and firefighters were called to the 400 block of Brownsville Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Public Safety officials said a woman in her late 50s or early 60s, who was using a motorized wheelchair, had a serious leg fracture and was taken to a hospital by medics. She was alert and talking at the time.

The Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation has been called in. As part of the protocol, the city employee who was driving the garbage truck will undergo drug and alcohol testing. They will be placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

