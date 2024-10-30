Woodland Hills School Board votes to censure member after emails posted to social media

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Woodland Hills School Board voted to censure a board member during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Information from the board says Darnika Reed posted emails to social media “from various members of the district staff and order board members without their prior consent.”

The emails Reed posted showed that the district approved $3 million in contracts behind closed doors.

One board member said the project ultimately would have been more expensive had they waited on the contracts until after their next meeting. Other board members and a parent said the emails are public record under state law.

“I take my hat off to that person, OK? She’s doing what she’s supposed to do, which is look out for parents and the kids,” parent John Damieko said.

Ultimately, Reed was censured in a 5-4 vote. She will not have access to her district email and will be removed from all board committees.

