PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced maintenance work on Interstate 279 in Allegheny County scheduled for this Monday, weather permitting.

The operation will require alternating single-lane restrictions and shoulder closures in both directions along the Parkway North.

According to the department, the traffic restrictions will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate work on the anti-icing system. The project covers the stretch between the McKnight Road and Evergreen Road interchange at Exit 4 and the Perrysville Avenue interchange at Exit 5, located within the city of Pittsburgh and Ross Township.

PennDOT reminds drivers to please stay alert and drive cautiously.

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