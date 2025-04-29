World’s largest rubber duck returning to Western Pennsylvania after nearly 12 years

LIGONIER, Pa. — The world’s largest rubber duck is returning to the Pittsburgh area after nearly 12 years.

The six-story-tall inflatable duck will be at Idewild from June 27-29. The park will have duck-themed activities and more throughout the weekend.

The giant duck was last in Pittsburgh back in 2013, where it sat on the Ohio River. It was the first time it was displayed in the U.S.

More than 1 million people showed up to see the display in Pittsburgh when it was last here.

QUACK, QUACK! For the first time ever, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck is visiting Idlewild June 27-29! Standing six... Posted by Idlewild & SoakZone on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

