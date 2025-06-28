World’s largest rubber duck returns to Western Pennsylvania, this time with her duckling

The world’s largest rubber duck is back in town this weekend!

The six-story-tall inflatable “Mama Duck” will be at Idlewild through June 29. The park will have duck-themed activities, like a “Shake Your Tail Feather” dance party, and more throughout the weekend.

“We’re really excited here at Idlewild and SoakZone to bring the world’s largest rubber duck back to Western Pennsylvania,” said park official Jeff Croshore. “Many people remember seeing the duck in Pittsburgh 12 years ago on the rivers and we thought it was time to bring it back.”

The last time this giant duck was in Pittsburgh was in 2013, where it floated in the Ohio River. It was the first time it was displayed in the U.S.

This time, the duck isn’t alone. She has her 10-foot-tall duckling, Timmy, with her.

