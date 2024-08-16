WPXI wins prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award

WPXI has been honored with a 2024 National Edward R. Murrow Award, which is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WPXI received the award for the following category:

Feature Reporting in the large market television division: The Ring

A Pittsburgh family touched by the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history embodies the motto, “Stronger than Hate.” One of the first personal effects returned to the family of their matriarch, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, was a diamond ring she wore as she took her last breath. Five years later, that ring is now connecting generations and inspiring hope in her family. This story highlights the power of love and unity in overcoming even the darkest of times.

Channel 11 News reporter Nicole Ford and photographers Ryan Minutello and Chris Kunicki produced the emotional story.

“The Murrow Awards are recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in the news sphere, celebrating local and national journalism that aligns with the RTDNA Code of Ethics, showcases technical prowess, and underscores the significance and influence of journalism as a community service,” the website says.

The National Murrow award winners were selected from the 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow award winners. WPXI was honored with three 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards earlier this year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group