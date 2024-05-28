WPXI wins 3 prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

PITTSBURGH — WPXI has been honored with three 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, which are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WPXI received awards in the following categories:

Breaking News Coverage: Garfield SWAT Shootout

Garfield SWAT Shootout This was a day people in the Garfield neighborhood of the city of Pittsburgh will never forget, as a man barricaded himself inside a home in which he was squatting, and got into an hours-long gun battle with police from across the region.

Feature Reporting: The Ring

The Ring An incredibly touching story told with unprecedented access to the family and photo books of Rose Mallinger, the oldest victim in the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings.

Sports Reporting: Coaches & Heroes

Coaches & Heroes A series of life-saving decisions as members of Pitt’s athletic department came together to save the life of a men’s basketball coach as he lay dying in the halls of the Peterson Events Center.

WPXI is part of Region 11, which includes television stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Regional winners are under consideration for National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.

