Wrong-way crash shuts down part of eastbound I-70 in Westmoreland County early Sunday morning

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

I-70 ax Rostraver (Rostraver Central Fire Department)

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A wrong-way crash shut down part of I-70 in Westmoreland County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. in Rostraver Township, between I-70 Exit 46B to PA 51 and Exit 49 to Smithston, shutting down the eastbound lanes. The roadway stayed closed for a little over an hour.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department says a vehicle traveling the wrong way hit two tractor-trailers.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

